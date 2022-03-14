A local foundation brings opportunity to its southside neighbors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — School is out and kids are ready to enjoy there spring break and one local foundation is stepping up and providing a safe place for students.

"It's something positive to keep him busy during spring break."

Angela Smith is one of the parents who dropped her son off at the Tech Learning Hub for Spring Break.

She said the camp will give her 7-year-old son Curtis a positive way to be engaged during the holiday.

"They're getting the kids involved in arts and crafts and doing Tik Tok."

The South City Foundation created a learning tech hub to provide legal services, free food, tutoring and support for there south side neighbors.

Now they've expanded to Spring Break camp.

"We want our students to know we're here for them. We want our residents to know we're here for them."

Nicole Moltimore is the Community Engagement Coordinator for South City Foundation.

She said this tech learning hub is a place for the community to receive the resources they need and have a place to go when they need assistance.

"The importance is to just let them know that we care."

Moltimore said as much as they want this camp to be encouraging for the students..there are also some benefits for parents as well.

"Might need a break and we understand that and being neighbors that we are we just want to give an opportunity for our parents to be able to drop there kids off somewhere safe and allow the kids to enjoy themselves."

For volunteers like Andre Johnson he's looking forward to engaging with the students through arts and crafts and even Tik Tok challenges.

"Just to see what they want to learn about and whatever they like to do."

A learning and loving experience for families on the south side.

The Tech learning hub is open all week from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 900 Bates Drive Unit 3.

Starting Wednesday, Second Harvest of the Big Bend will drop off meals and canned goods for a community pantry.