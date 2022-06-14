A Local Business is Rewarding Kids Who Made Good Grades

Toy Nation is hosting its annual report card reward event this week.

Parents can show their child's report card of a 3.5 GPA or an equivalent for a free toy. Kids can select from charms, bubbles, whoopee cushions and more.

Owner Deborah Eyler wants kids hard work in school to be acknowledged by someone besides their parents. "I like to support academics and a lot of out items here are STEM kits, science kits, so that kids can learn while playing so this fosters that," said Eyler.

Kids can collect their free toy while supplies last from now until Saturday.