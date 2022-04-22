A local brewery has a new stout supporting people of Ukraine in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In Tallahassee, one company is brewing up support for people in Ukraine.

It's a fundraiser attracting support from around the Big Bend.

Proof Brewing is doing what they do best to raise support for the people or Ukraine.

Their beer debuted here just hours ago, bringing in dozens of supporters from across our area.

"We can support my country the people who live there and it's the people there really need it" said Lina Istomina.

Lina Istomina is originally from Ukraine and Russia.

When she found out Proof Brewing was having a fundraiser to help people in Ukraine she had to be a part of it.

"I just so happy that people here are so supportive, and I have a lot of American and Spanish native speaking people here we have a big Russian American community who tries to do their best" said Istomina.

Istomina moved to Tallahassee a few years ago and said she can't explain how she feels having so much support for her country.

"If people just have chance to travel to Ukraine later I just suggest" said Istomina.

Most people in Tallahassee have never been to Ukraine but Thursday they were given a taste of what it has to offer.

"It's really good stout like one of the best."

Proof Brewing used a Ukrainian beer recipe to make From San to Don, its an imperial Ukrainian stout beer.

Bryan Smith is Marketing Director at Proof.

"We are ecstatic to be able to help support efforts in the Ukraine" said Bryan Smith.

The proceeds from every can or glass sold will help provide relief for people in Ukraine.

It's part of a global campaign introduced by Pravda Brewing in Lviv, Ukraine an area impacted by the war.

"It's pretty cool that we were able to take a recipe that is designed and created in Ukraine and able to translate that" said Smith.

An idea that Istomina is proud to support.

"Ukrainians beer is really really good" said Istomina.

If you couldn't make it tonight, Proof Brewing still has from San to Don.

A four pack is $12.99 or you can have a glass for $9.00.

Proof Brewing Company is located 1320 S Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32301.