A Leon County math teacher says goodbye to the classroom and opens a center dedicated to the youth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County math teacher is retiring after 12 years to open a center giving young people opportunities to learn tools they would never receive in a classroom.

John Salter has taught math to hundreds of students in Leon County.

He told ABC 27 he noticed a common factor after graduation,

"They are not necessarily as prepared after graduation as they could be for the world and the life they lead afterwards," said John Salter.

Salter said his students weren't learning enough about careers and understanding what pathways and opportunities are out there for them.

He decided to leave the classroom for good and open the Salter Center to give students the tools to learn about different businesses, teaching financial planning, understanding profit and loss and other tools needed to live on their own.

Salter said the programs at the center allows him the chance, "Where I can be able to re invest my passion and my skills into the next generation to help grow them."

For teens like Amari Moody, these programs changed his life.

He is no stranger to the programs provided by the Salter Center.

Moody told ABC 27 the best tool he learned was, "Just advice on the future and what ima do with my life."

Moody is one of many teens that took all he learned to create a brighter future for himself.

The Salter Center summer program is providing entrepreneurship, workshops, financial literacy, peace building and more to the teens in our community.