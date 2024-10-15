A hot spot for visitors: Thomasville breaks 2023 tourism record

THOMASVILLE, Ga (WTXL) — From exposed brick walls to Victorian charm—Thomasville isn't just another small town, it's considered a destination.

"Thomasville has been so good to us," said Edenfield.

I'm exploring how this timeless town is turning tourism into economic gold for local businesses

New numbers released show that tourism in Thomasville is on the rise, contributing millions to the local economy. In 2023 alone, Thomas County saw an impressive $86.8 million in visitor spending adding to the city's growing appeal as a destination.

"We have something for everyone," said Smith.

Mary Patchunka-Smith, Tourism Manager for the City of Thomasville, says that the city's unique character and events like the Rose Show and Victorian Christmas keep people coming back.

"We don't see many people walking down the street with their phones on, taking on the phone, they put them away and they're just here enjoying life," said Smith.

Food and beverage alone brought in $23.7 million in visitor spending

"This is our third location. We've actually bought this building, we rented two more places on Broad and kept growing," said Edenfield.

Stephanie Edenfield, co-owner of Scoop Deli & Ice Cream, knows firsthand how important tourism is. Her family business has been downtown for over 24 years, and she says the holidays, especially Victorian Christmas, bring a surge of visitors.

"Thousands of visitors and it makes us super super busy," Edenfield

But Mary tells me this year's Victorian Christmas is bringing something special.

"I'm excited to share and I don't think it's been publicly known yet but we're gonna have real snow in Thomasville Georgia in December 12th and 13th right here in our downtown," said Smith.

For Stephanie, that means gearing up for even longer shifts.

"We're having to do 14 and 15-hour shifts," said Edenfield.

It's that community spirit that makes Thomasville feel like home, even when visitors fill the streets.

"It's just small enough to be a hometown, you don't get lost in Thomasville," said Edenfield.

This Friday is the final day for small businesses and vendors to submit their applications for Victorian Christmas which will take place December 12th and December 13th.