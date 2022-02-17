A girl's desire to save animals inspires people in Tallahassee to step up and get involved

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A girl’s desire to save animals is inspiring others in her community to get involved.

"Well we were really impressed with her volunteer spirit and her generosity and unselfishness," Walter Class said.

Class is the Senior Animal Control Officer at Wakulla County Animal Services.

He said he found out on Facebook that nine year old Nicolette Lindamood was selling her stuffed animals to donate money to the shelter.

"It means a lot when someone steps up and takes the lead," Class said.

Nicolette told us she came up with this idea because, "I just like to help the animals."

Because of her kindness people in the community started to match her donation of more than $200.

Wakulla County Animal Services has close to a thousand dollars and says having this money is a great help.

"Which enables us to free up funds to use for medical care, additional adoption, education and other features that we can use for animal care," Class said.

Class added the goal of the shelter is to take good care of the animals and get them ready for adoption.

While some people in the area may think the shelter mainly euthanize the animals, Class said they do much more.

"Actually our euthanization rate is three percent so in just general terms that means 97 out of 100 animals that enter our shelter leave here alive."

And with the help from people like Nicolette the shelter can continue to provide safe homes for their furry friends.

Nicolette says she's going to continue raising money.

"I like helping them so they get a good home I guess," Nicolette said.

To keep the donations going, Nicolette Lindamood published a book called "Growing up."

All proceeds will go to Wakulla County Animal Services.

The book is available on Amazon for $7.75 and Nicolette has committed to donating $1 for each book purchased.

That book can be found here.

