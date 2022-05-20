A free class helping people in the Thomasville community become small business owners

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville City of Commerce is partnering with University of Georgia Small Business development center to provide resources to help people start a business.

Alyssa Foskey works for UGA.

"We understand that small businesses they need help to, and they don't always know where to turn and we want to be a resource in our community" said Alyssa Foskey.

Foskey has helped hundreds of small business owners across Georgia.

Ansley Lacey at the Thomasville Chamber of Commerce told ABC 27 people in this city are creative but need guidance when heading down the route of entrepreneurship.

"It helps them learn steps first it helps them learn who to go to and it helps know exactly what they need to get started” said Ansley Lacey.

Lacey said the “Imagine Starting a Business Class” serves as a one-stop shop with multiple resources from different organizations in Thomasville.

“It’s helped me grow” said Logan Smith.

Logan Smith is from Thomasville.

He turned his online business selling dogs beds, wooden goods and furniture into a store front.

He said he was given tools about financing, building your team, marketing and understanding your local target market.

“You can spend days and days and days researching that kind of stuff and they take the importance stuff in that course and smash it into an hour, hour in a half hit all the high notes” said Smith.

Sixty minutes from your day for a lifetime of success.

Imagine Starting a Business Class is Wednesday, June 8th.

Fore more information about signing up head to Imagine Starting A Business Class.