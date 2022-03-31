A conversation discussing violence in the meeting is finding solutions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another meeting to talk violence in our communities but this time solutions are the focus.

"Our focus is on solutions. It's really not a meeting to discuss it because I'm tired of meetings as well" said Mutaqee Akbar.

A meeting with hopes of finding solutions.

Mutaqee Akbar, President of the NAACP Tallahassee Branch joined forces with Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil to address the violence happening in different neighborhoods throughout Leon County.

"The conversations that I've seen before have just been conversations. It's just been talk. I've seen these conversations and talks for the last 18 years" said Akbar

Akbar said Wednesday's meeting was a discussion people were waiting to have.

"We don't hear from those mother of those sons whose friends got killed. We don't hear from the dads who are trying to do there best they can to raise there sons" said Akbar.

Akbar said the people directly impacted by crime in there neighborhoods needed the opportunity to address Sheriff McNeil.

He said to help stop the violence it's important to make sure that people in the community have a voice.

"We know the problems so now let's try to solve those problems" said Akbar.

Akbar isn't the only person ready to see a change.

"People impacted are the ones who have the answers and they also have the solutions to these problems" said Trish Brown.

Akbar said the next steps are creating workshops through out different neighborhoods based on all the ideas from Wednesday's meeting.