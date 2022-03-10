A community rallies behind a Taylor County Sheriff's deputy for a speedy recovery

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local community showing how much they care through a fundraiser to support a Taylor County Sheriff's deputy that was shot on the job.

Dozens of people from Taylor County spent their day at Roy's Restaurant in Steinhatchee to support deputy Troy Anderson.

"It's to let them know that we're here for them."

Crystal Pesek is one of the many people who felt it was important to show her support for Deputy Troy Anderson.

"Everything that they do is important to us and with the family every body needs moral support."

On February 22nd, Anderson was shot during traffic stop and spent nearly two weeks in the hospital recovering from injuries to his hand and face.

He's home now.

Linda Wicker, owner of Roy's Restaurant, wants him to know how much this community cares.

"This was a young man that was with Taylor County; his family has some history with us so we were happy to help in any way we could."

Wicker said they've always backed the blue and that same support can be felt across the county.

"I mean I don't know anyone that won't support or help anyone in need; law enforcement or otherwise."

With Wednesday's fundraiser, half of the proceeds from every shrimp basket sold will be given back to the Anderson family.

Another source of support was a rally that brought people like retired detective, Luther Willis from two hours away to show his support.

"Law enforcement is a brotherhood and we have to support each other and in this day and age we have to rally around each other and help each other in any way we can. "

A feeling being felt by many in Taylor County.

"We respect what they do and we need them here."

To support Deputy Anderson and his family you can donate to his Deputy Anderson Recovery Fund.

