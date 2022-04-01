A community event bringing neighbors together to fight food insecurity across the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend held a fundraiser Thursday, in hopes of raising over one hundred thousand meals for people in need around the big bend.

Over 100 people came out Thursday to support Second Harvest of the Big Bend's 'The Harvest' event at The Goodwood Museum & Gardens to help end food insecurity across the big bend.

This is the first event hosted by second harvest in almost three years because of the pandemic.

It made Thursday's fundraiser that much more special.

"So we're really excited to get the community together and celebrate all that we've done since covid began" said Monique Van Pelt.

Monique Van Pelt is the CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

She said although they're making progress there is still a lot of people in our area in need of food and resources.

"What we're hearing a lot from the families that we're serving is that the cost of food, the cost of gas the cost of living is continuing to climb" said Van Pelt.

Van Pelt said having fundraisers like the harvest will bring in funding to provide thousands of meals to families in need and Florida State Senator Loranne Ausley also attended Thursday's Fundraiser.

"We have too many people across the big bend region that are food insecure" said Senator Loranne Ausley.

She said its about all of us coming together to help.

"Tonight we have a great showing of our community supporting all of our community" said Ausley.

Organizations, community leaders and neighbors came together to make sure no family in the Big Bend goes hungry.

For the past 40 years, second harvest of the big bend has been fighting food insecurity across eleven counties.