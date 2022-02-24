A collaboration is bringing a center for the arts to the city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Community Redevelopment Agency provided almost $2 million from tourist development tax money to TLH Arts Inc.

Now that money might be taken away after they collaborated with another arts foundation. But the Sheridan Foundation will develop a center for the arts at the Northwood Center.

The Sheridan Foundation has raised $6 million to fund their new arts center that’s now a part of the Northwood Center masterplan.

“We want to make this all inclusive for Tallahassee non profits and the citizens of Tallahassee to use.”

Judy W. Sheridan is on the board of the Sheridan Foundation.

She said this center will be an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the arts and TLH arts is in on this collaboration.

Last year, TLH arts was given a $1.8 million grant from the Community Redevelopment Agency.

That money came from the tourist development tax funding.

TLH Arts project was in railroad square in the CRA’s district.

Because of the collaboration with the Sheridan Center TLH arts can no longer use the CRA funds according to an agreement with Leon County.

Sheridan said she’s hoping the CRA board will consider giving her foundation the funding.

“We certainly hope that we could be a recipient of that money and we hope they would see fit to perhaps include us in this.”

Sheridan said the TLH arts is in support of her foundation receiving the funds and Jake Kiker, TLH Arts Board Member, says working together will help them give the community a multifunctional performing arts center.

And Sheridan said although they’ve raised millions to get this project going more funding is needed.

“We are hoping that CRA will give us that opportunity.”

It's up to the CRA board, city and county commissioners to make a final decision at Thursday board meeting starting at 9:30 am at the city commission chambers.

If your unable to attend in person, you can tune in live from the following:

Talgov.com or

CityofTLH Facebook.

