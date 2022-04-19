A collaboration for people in Tallahassee is providing jobs and educational resources for all

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Lively Technical College and Career Source Capital Region is teaming up for their first career day Tuesday.

Students and people in the community are getting an opportunity to receive resume building services, learn about the hundreds of jobs available through career source capital region and educational programs offering financial aid.

Rachel Oliver is the project director at Career Source Capital Region.

She said she wants the community to know that this career day is meeting them where they are.

"We are here to help. We want to get individuals to their next whether that's a educational next job next advancing in their career next. whatever that is" said Rachel Oliver.

Career day at Lively is open to everyone in the community.

It starts at 11 a.m. at Lively Technical College and is scheduled to end at 3 p.m.