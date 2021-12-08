Chiles High School club helps fight food insecurities around Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Students in Leon County are addressing food insecurity through an act of kindness.

It looks like the fruits of their labor are paying off.

"There was a weather forecast for a freeze warning and I thought ah what are we going to do with all this fruit that's on trees."

A freeze warning pushed teacher Misty Cash into action to start a fruit project with members of the school's Random Acts of Kindness Club.

With permission, they started picking fruits from the trees in people's backyards around the big bend.

This meets two needs: keeping the fruit from going rotten while addressing food insecurity.

"It only becomes a success when people participate and so we're just so excited that students are willing to help out and that community members are willing to donate."

Chance Newhouse is one of the students helping her meet the need.

"I've been so so blessed to be gifted all these things in my life and to give back to a community that I grew up in."

Newhouse said he's seen people struggle and being able to help them out is a nice feeling.

"You get to help out in the real world and overall it's just. you learn..you learn a lot about being a good human being."

Lessons learned one pick at a time.

If you have a fruit tree in your backyard or you're interested in supporting you can email Misty.Cash@RandomActs.org.