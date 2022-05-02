A campaign raising money to give young girls in Leon County an opportunity to explore new possibilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Investing in young girls.

Monday, The Oasis Center for Women and Girls launched "Strong Communities Raise Strong Girls" campaign.

It is a week long initiative to raise scholarship funding so girls in Leon County can attend an all girls summer camp.

The camp has been inspiring girls for the past 14 years.

Audrey Goff sits on the Board of Directors for The Oasis Center for Women and Girls.

She said every girl deserves to be exposed to new possibilities.

"Strong communities raise strong girls so if we can invest in these girls now we will have a stronger community 10-20 years from now," said Goff.

The goal is to raise $14,000.

That would allow 70 girls to attend summer camp for free.

The campaign will last until Sunday May 8th.

To give a donation you can drop off a check at The Oasis Center for Women and Girls at 317 E. Call Street or send it online.

The camp starts June 6 through July 29.

Registration is first come first serve with rolling admissions.