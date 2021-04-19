90-year-old earns degree at TCC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Kenneth Frisbie, Jr. says when he was young he told people he would either be a preacher or a lawyer. This year, the 90-year-old completed his second associate degree at TCC in the Paralegal/Legal Studies program.

Frisbie is one of the more than 3,000 graduates participating in Tallahassee Community College’s spring virtual commencement celebration.

Frisbie began his second associate degree at TCC in the Paralegal/Legal Studies program in 2011.

He could have spent his retirement years traveling but said he was inspired to return to college at church.

“One day I was talking to the kids about how important education was and my daughter was there [who works at TCC] and she said, ‘dad you be in my office tomorrow morning,’" said Frisbie. "And on that Monday morning, I was registered for classes.”

Frisbie’s great-granddaughter, Carra Whaley is currently enrolled at TCC. Whaley said attending college with her great-grandfather is inspirational and continues motivating her to complete the associate degree in the nursing program at TCC.

“I tell people all the time if my 90-year-old great grandfather can do it, you can do it, I can do it, anybody can do it,” Whaley said. “It’s really inspirational that he still is continuing his education especially at the age he is but also keeping his mind healthy.”

Frisbie said he won’t be working in any law offices following commencement, but furthering his education allowed him to learn a great deal.

“I will make use of the information,” Frisbie said. “I learned a lot about the internet.”

TCC says Frisbie is a testament to how slow and steady wins the race.