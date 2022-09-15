90% of Tallahassee’s Keiser University nursing students continue to work in Tallahassee after graduating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nearly 90% of Tallahassee’s Keiser University accelerated nursing program students continue to work in the local market after graduating.

The accelerated nursing program idea came about in 2019 after Keiser University met with hospital partners to ask what they were most in need of. After discovering the national issue of a nursing shortage Keiser went to work. The accelerated Bachelor of Science nursing program launched in January of 2021 where students are able achieve their degree in just 16 months.

The University is confident that this program is just as effective as traditional programs due to the high requirements to join.

“They take upwards of 4-6 classes every semester. We’ve hired highly credentialed faculty from all across the southeast to deliver the curriculum that we’ve developed. Our proof— we just had our first graduating class and all of those individuals have successfully completed their NCLEX exam on the very first attempt,” says Shyam Mistry.

To be eligible for the program students must have already completed 60 credit hours and have a 3.0 GPA.