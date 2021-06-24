8-year-old boy donates homegrown tomatoes to Second Harvest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend received a special donation of homegrown tomatoes Thursday.

An 8-year-old boy named RJ grew all the tomatoes from seeds and his grandparents delivered the sweet gift to the nonprofit.

"From my office, I could hear the sweetest story being told in the arrival lobby at Second Harvest of the Big Bend," said Monique Ellsworth, the CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend. "A donation of these homegrown tomatoes were brought to us this morning. This couple's 8-year-old grandson, RJ, had raised all of them from seeds! What wonderful adults and children we have in our community!"