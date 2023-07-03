76-year-old Gadsden County woman helping fill homeless need

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — "There was a man standing on the side of the road with a sign that said, 'I'm hungry,' Nothing new, but it looked like it said 'I'm hungry, Pat," said Patrica Smith, President of Pat's Pantry.

Patricia Smith, or Miss Pat for short, knew she wanted to do something for that man.

She was already facing a bit of hardship. Miss Pat at the time had recently lost her job. Instead of thinking of herself she called the local faith-based radio station to do a prayer request for the man she had seen.That quickly turned into a calling.

"I didn't know what to do but I knew I wanted to help the homeless. It turned into a love thing," said Smith.

Soon after she received donations from people in the community. the idea in 2010 would become 'Pat's Pantry.'

"This is Matt Parker," said Smith.

Parker is one of many people Ms. Pat helped provide food for that camped in the woods. Miss Pat calls him a genius and her friend who she misses very much.

Passing away just a few months ago.

Parker is one of many who inspire Miss Pat to keep going but she needs a little help to do it.

"We're all involved with what Ms. Pat does. We go into the community with her, we supply her with her needs, we giver her support and protection when she needs it," said Jimmy Salters, Chaplain, Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Chaplain Jimmy Salters says Pat's Pantry has been a big help with meeting the homeless need in Gadsden County. Describing the need as great and needing all hands on deck.

"We are involved with Ms. Pat's pantry because she has shown given herself to make this successful," said Salters.