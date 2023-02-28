76-year-old debut recording artist makes impact in South Georgia with new song

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — What was once a song that brought comfort to one Florida native during her time of need is now helping a new generation and all by a 76-year-old songstress. It’s called— It’s alright now.

“It helped me in my spirit, and I thought maybe it will help you because I know things work together for the good of them that love the Lord,” said Barbara Blake, Co-Founder of Disciples of Jesus Ministries.

The gospel song came to Blake after the death of her oldest daughter CeCe who suffered from a brain aneurysm in 1983. It was at CeCe’s funeral where Blake’s late husband Israel encouraged her to sing the song. It was at that moment that led them both to answer a higher calling and go on to become co-founders of Disciples of Jesus Ministries.

“Growing up I do remember her singing this song very passionately and just really moving anyone that heard it,” said Joel Davis Jr., Blake's Grandson.

Davis Jr. is what some would call the mastermind behind the project. After his grandmother performed the song one Sunday service Joel decided to hire a producer, record the song at the church, and the rest was history.

“I was really excited to be able to share this moment with my grandmother and just have something that was recorded with her voice and her testimony,” said Davis.

Since being released on the death anniversary of Barbara’s late husband Israel the song has already made its rounds on social media.

“I’ve had several people to call me, or text me, and tell me how it inspired them and how they play it all night. How they’ll play it over and over and even wake up to this song,” said Blake.

I think it’s safe to say you’re never too old to inspire others.

“At 76-years-old I would have never thought I would be writing a song, a book, a poem, anything,” said Blake.

The song, It’s alright now, will later be recorded live in October.

