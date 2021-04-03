GCSO: 7 injured in shooting at Quincy nightclub early Saturday morning

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Seven people are injured following a shooting early Saturday morning in Quincy.

The shooting happened at Klub Vibez, formerly the Platinum Night Club, on 2114 Pat Thomas Parkway in Quincy around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say there was reportedly a physical altercation between patrons inside the club that erupted into gunshots that led outside and injured several people as they scrambled for safety.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot assisted first aid and they were later transported to the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

One subject was driven by friends to the Capital Regional Medical Center (Gadsden Campus) with a gunshot wound to the face area and was treated and released.

Later, it was reported by the Leon County Sheriff's Office that four more subjects arrived at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where they were treated for gunshot-related injuries that allegedly occurred from the shooting at Klub Vibez. Two had to undergo surgery.

GCSO added, "it is not known what part the injured subjects took in the shooting if any, and their condition and names are not released due to a pending investigation."

FDLE assisted the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office in processing the scene.