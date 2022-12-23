6th annual Christmas adoption ceremony at Leon County Courthouse

NWF Health Network, a non-profit organization, hosted its 6th annual Christmas adoption ceremony this holiday at the Leon County Courthouse.

Christmas arrived early for Chasity Francis and Rhone Francis who officially adopted two young children.

The pair have been Foster Care parents since 2020 so they've been used to children in and out their homes which is why today's ceremony was so special.

The journey to this adoption wasn't an easy one for the Francis family.

Judge Anthony B. Miller, who presided the two adopted children, described this to be a special moment.

"I think this is the best Christmas gift anybody could get the court and I personally have dealt with family over the course of these several months I known the heart of this family so the court and I are grateful to have everyone participate," said Miller.

Eight-year-old TJ has been in foster care for over three years and Casity who is two years old, has been in foster care since she was a newborn.

In the state of Florida, in order for a child to be adopted the child's biological parents' rights need to be terminated, which can take several years.

This family had many setbacks before adopting TJ and Casity. Casity has been dealing with a lot of medical issues throughout the processes.

"Her asthma flares up to the point you don't know if she's going to stop breathing," said Rhone Francis.

The Francis family are now turning a new page, legally welcoming two children into their home.

Mr. and Mrs. Francis both stressed that children coming from foster homes come with a lot of past traumas and dealing with mental health, but they say that they are prepared to give that support as new parents.

"We both grew up in really loving homes so we wanted to provide that for someone in our community so were just so happy to be here and to help in any type of way that we can," Chasity Francis.

Latrice Marshall, the case worker who has been handling Casity's case since day one, says the Francis family providing a permanent home for Casity is a very good feeling because when she first met the family, she knew that Casity was very comfortable around them and were companionate to her medical condition.

"I'm just happy for the family like I'm just so happy they finally got to this place because it's been a very long road," Marshall added.

