TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In Tallahassee, Saturday started early for dozens of folks who took part in the 5th Annual 9/11 Heroes 5K Ruck at Cascades Park.

The Tallahassee Ruck Crew hosted the event as part of a nationwide movement to unite communities, while honoring the first responders who selflessly sacrificed their own lives on September 11th and the veterans who have served in wars since that tragic day.