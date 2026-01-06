59-year-old bicyclist hit by car, seriously injured in Leon County Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A 59-year-old bicyclist was seriously hurt after he was hit by a sedan in Leon County Monday night.

A report from Florida Highway Patrol says it happened on Capital Circle SW near Southern Street.

The report says the vehicle got into a painted median to turn left onto Southern Street. The bicycle and the vehicle entered the intersection at the same time.

The collision caused the bicyclist to go onto the hood of the sedan and hit the windshield. He later fell onto the road.

Crews took the bicyclist to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. They expect him to recover.

The report says the driver stopped after the crash. It does not mention any potential charges in this case.

