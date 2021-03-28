58-year-old man runs 2500 miles across country raising awareness for Type 1 Diabetes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A 58-year-old man is going the extra distance by raising awareness for Type One Diabetes.

Don Muchow was diagnosed with the chronic illness back in the 70s. Doctors told him he could die if he ever exercised due to his low blood sugar.

But, Don proved them wrong by lacing up and getting active. Now, he's running the ultimate marathon from California all the way to Florida with the help of his wife.

The Texas ironman just made a stop here in the Big Bend with one goal in mind.

"[I want to] get the word out to people with Type 1 who are scared of exercising with low blood sugar that there are safe ways to do it," said Muchow. "It's just a little harder to do and hopefully get out there and be an example."

Don has already ran more than 2,500 miles on his trip. He started in Newport Beach, California.

His goal is the reach the Melbourne area in April.

You can follow his journey by liking his Facebook page and visiting the T1Determined website.