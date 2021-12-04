55th annual Market Days draws a crowd

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thousands of people made their way to the North Florida Fair Grounds today for Market Days.

It's the Southeast's largest arts and crafts show featuring works from more than 200 craftsmen.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but loyal patrons we caught up with say it's worth it to come back every year they can to see all the new goods.

"It's always good to come out here," says attendee Page McGivern. "You get some providers who've been out here for years and years and years like Goodson's Pecans, and then you get newer providers who bring a whole different slant to the items."

The annual event is in its 55th year. Proceeds benefit the Tallahassee Museum.

Organizers say they were able to provide roughly $180,000 in 2019.

Gates open again Sunday at 10:00 a.m., and they'll be there until 4:00 p.m.

