50 flags in Freedom Park honor soldiers from Lowndes County lost in combat

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Freedom Park in Valdosta is displaying flags for service members who died in combat from Lowndes County. 50 flags representing each state, line a section of the road in Freedom Park.

Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation worked with the Moody Air Force Base historian, and searched the national archives to find 105 names of the soldiers honored in the display.

Jessica Catlett, Marketing and Public Relations Director for the VLPRA, shares what it means to honor them.

"To know that there are families in our community that will have an empty seat at the table forever because their loved on is lost, it really breaks my heart. The words thank you will never be enough, but we hope this small token of appreciation shows that we care and that they're in our hearts," said Catlett.

The flag display is up now through the week of July 4. Freedom park is open from 8 a.m. until sunset.