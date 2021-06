VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A Valdosta mother is warning parents after her daughter was bitten by a venomous snake, now fighting for her life.

Cyndi Spell Valdosta 5yo bitten by venomous snake

Cyndi Spell is asking for prayers from the community as her 5-year-old daughter, Maisy undergoes "some miraculous healing" and warns parents that not all health insurance companies cover snake bites.

As of Monday, Spell said her daughter had received 41 anti-venom doses and counting at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville.

