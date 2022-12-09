4th annual The Longest Table Event happens Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The annual high school event, The Longest Table, is happening this weekend.

The Longest Table is a free event for Leon, Wakulla, and Gadsden County 9 through 12 students. The event is for students to come together and discuss community issues such as mental health, racism, and school safety over a hot meal. The event connects over 300 students but not without help. The Longest Table is sponsored by Sonny’s BBQ, the Leon County Government, and the Leon County School System.

This event was created by Lily-Sweet King 4 years ago. Now her younger sister Tallulah King has taken over and can’t wait to break bread with her peers.

“From previous years that I’ve seen it’s been really cool to see the people that go in as strangers and come out as friends or add each other on social media or follow each other stay in touch,” said Tallulah King

The event will take place December 11th at Rickards High School from 1 to 3 pm.