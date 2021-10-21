48-year breast cancer survivor brings inspiration, hope to patients in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Breast cancer has left a mark on a lot of families in Tallahassee. One survivor is bringing hope and making a path for anyone battling this disease.

Maye Walker is a mother of two and a retired teacher. When she’s not taking in a Florida breeze on her porch, Walker is tending to her garden.

"I was raised loving flowers. And so every morning when I get up and think it's a beautiful day I can go out and work in my yard."

But there's another garden down the road — a healing garden at Tallahassee Memorial Cancer Center. It's a place for families, neighbors, and patients that brings a sense of peace. It also has a special meaning for Walker too.

"I found a lump 48 years ago."

Walker is a breast cancer survivor of 48 years.

"There were no mammograms. Nothing in Tallahassee."

According to Rebeccah Lutz, Development Officer at the Tallahassee Memorial Foundation, one in eight women will be diagnosed with over time.

"We have so many patients who come to our cancer center who do not have health insurance and they are under-insured."

The foundation teamed up with First Commerce Credit Union — creating the Pink Power Flamingo Challenge. The money goes toward helping patients of the Tallahassee Memorial Walker Breast Program. It's a program named after this 87-year-old inspiration who lends a hand to people who need it.

"48 years ago, there was nothing for me, and when I woke up my desire was to make things better in this town and we've come a long way."