400 years of Black History in walls of Thomasville Jack Hadley Black History Museum

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Jack Hadley Black History Museum in Thomasville is open and has a few plans to keep the community excited as we kick off Black History Month.

"In this space right here there's so many incredible stories that if this museum wasn't here it would be lost history."

Daniel Pittman is the museum educator for the Jack Hadley Black History Museum.

He said this year they're continuing their virtual talk series and every weekend throughout the month a new guest speaker will be speaking highlighting a specific era in black history.

"Admiral Cedric Guyton our current assistant surgeon general will be speaking on his life growing up in Thomasville and Black health and wellness."

Pittman said he's excited for each speaker to share some history.

The Jack Hadley Black History Museum has been in Thomasville for more than a decade and was founded by James Jack Hadley himself.

"The most important piece that makes me feel good is when kids walk through that double doors on the side and use the word 'WOW,' then I know we made a big difference."

This museum has Thomasville black history from 400 years ago up until the present day.

Although it's taken Mr. Hadley years to gather all this history, his biggest reward is, "When I go back there in the Jim Crow section and I start talking and I bubble up and can't fully get it all out of me."

Jack Hadley Black History Museum has a list of events planned throughout the month. To find out more information head to the Jack Hadley Black History Month Facebook page.