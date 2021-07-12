4 Valdosta first responders hospitalized after responding to downed power line

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Four Valdosta first responders are in the hospital after responding to reports of a downed power line on Monday.

According to the City of Valdosta, on Monday, July 12, at approximately 4 p.m., the Valdosta Fire and Police Departments responded to a call of a power line down on Madison Highway near Dampier Street.

As public safety personnel arrived on the scene to check the line, a vehicle drove too close, causing the line to fall further towards the responding firefighters and police officer.

Three firefighters and one officer received injuries on the scene and were taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

This is a developing story.