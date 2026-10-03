4 people arrested in child molestation investigation in Quitman: GBI

CITY HERE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it charged four people from Quitman in connection with a child molestation investigation.

On Feb. 11, 2026, the Brooks County Sheriff's Office requested GBI assistance to investigate the pregnancy of a minor. Through the investigation, agents said they identified Ricardo Boatman, 34, as a suspect.

Boatman was arrested on Sept. 23, 2026, and charged with one count of child molestation and one count of incest.

GBI later arrested Lavon Thurston, 70, Terrilyn Thurston, 67, and Ariel Boatman, 37, and charged them with felony second-degree cruelty to a child.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information on this investigation is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090.

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