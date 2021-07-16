Watch
4 killed while changing tire on busy Florida interstate

Posted at 11:55 AM, Jul 16, 2021
SARASOTA, Fla. (WTXL) — Four men were killed while trying to change a tire along a busy Florida interstate when a vehicle veered onto the roadway's shoulder.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the victims and three other people had been riding in a pickup truck towing a trailer southbound on Interstate 75.

A flat tire on the trailer's right side forced them to pull over. The four men were standing on the shoulder when a car driven by a woman from Lakeland, Florida, veered off the highway and hit them.

The woman and her passenger weren't injured, nor were the victims' three companions.

