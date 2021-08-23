3rd grader at Canopy Elementary dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A third-grade girl died the morning of Saturday, August 21, 2021. She was a student at Canopy Elementary.
The cause of death has not been released yet in respect of the family's privacy.
A letter from the principal of the elementary school is available below.
Unfortunately, I am writing this message to share some tragic news. Yesterday, we received word, that one of our third graders, Roxy Proctor, passed away. Due to privacy laws, and out of respect for Roxy’s family, we will not be sharing any additional details surrounding this situation.
I know that our Cardinal family always looks for ways to rally around and help our hurting members. When speaking to the family, they had one request. As a way to honor sweet Roxy, go to someone that you have held a grudge against, and forgive them, for Roxy. As of now, that is the only thing the family has asked for.
I share this with you on a Sunday, because, as a parent myself, I know that sometimes, news like this is better coming from the parents. Tomorrow and in the coming days, we will have extra staff on campus to support our students and staff as we work through this together.
As a Cardinal family, we have experienced many tragic events and situations, and just as we have in the past, we will stand together to support one another during the healing process. Thank you for your love to our students and staff and for your constant support of the entire Cardinal Family. We are so thankful for each of you in our Cardinal Community. If there is anything that I can do to support you and your family, please feel free to reach out to me at [log in to unmask].