3rd annual 'Stuff the Truck' benefitting Good News Outreach this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local church is collecting donations for their 3rd annual Stuff the Truck event this weekend.

It's happening in the parking lot of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

It's open to all, they are asking for non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items, gently used clothing and sanitary products.

The church plans to distribute donations to the Good News Outreach.

"Good News Outreach is an organization, a nonprofit that distributes food to people who meet the criteria," said Suzanne Quick.

That criteria includes low-income families and men recently released from incarceration.

You can find more details on their website by clicking here.

And if you have plans this weekend, you can stop by the church today with any donations.

