Innovators are coming together to hear about tech advances that could increase affordable housing in Tallahassee.

Innovation Park's Tech Topics hosted a talk on 3D printing in construction led by the CEO of Gulf Coast-Additive-Manufacturing & Design and Precision Building & Renovating Kyndra Light.

Light helped print the first 3D home in Florida in the Griffin Heights neighborhood in October. She said this could be a viable solution to creating more affordable housing. Light said the Tech Topic will allow her to connect with higher education institutions to help make that happen.

"It would be my goal to bring this technology to scale so that we can produce affordable housing and in order to do that we need to have a workforce that is trained in the technology," said Light.

Light said they're looking to accomplish this by launching a workforce development and internship program in September. She said once they receive more equipment and workers, they'll be able to lay out an affordable housing development plan by the end of the year.