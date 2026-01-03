34 undocumented immigrants in Florida convicted of federal crimes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 34 undocumented immigrants have been convicted of federal crimes in Florida since September 2025, including four people who were found in Leon County.

That's according to U.S. Attorney John Heekin.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 31 of the defendants had been previously deported and were convicted for illegal reentry. That includes four people who were found in Leon County on October 8 and 9 of last year.

One defendant was also convicted of false document crimes.

The office says the cases were part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide effort by the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration.

You can read the DOJ's full press release here.

