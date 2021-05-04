Watch
3 romance novels by Stacey Abrams to be reissued

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat who has launched a multimillion-dollar effort to combat voter suppression, applauds a dignitary at the University of New England, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Portland, Maine. Abrams was a Georgia state legislator who became the first black woman to win a major party gubernatorial nomination in U.S. history. She lost to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Posted at 11:05 AM, May 04, 2021
GEORGIA (AP) — Nothing like a prominent life in public service to help your other career as a romance novelist. At least that’s the case for Stacey Abrams.

Berkley announced Tuesday that it had acquired rights to three out-of-print novels by Abrams that she had written under the name Selena Montgomery.

Berkley, a Penguin Random House imprint, will begin reissuing the books _ “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and “Power of Persuasion” _ in 2022.

Abrams’ other books include the nonfiction releases “Our Time Is Now” and “Minority Leader.” Her legal thriller “While Justice Sleeps” comes out next week.

