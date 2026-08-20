3 critically injured, including teen, during wrong-way crash on I-10 in Madison County

Three people are critically hurt after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 in Madison County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle crash happened at around 7:10 Wednesday night. They say a driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The collision involved a 29-year-old driver from Englewood and a 35-year-old driver from Melbourne. A teen was also in one of the vehicles.

All three had to be pulled from their vehicles, and they were sent to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare under a "trauma alert."

Witnesses reported seeing heavy rain when the crash happened.

The FHP's report did not list who was responsible for the crash, but they say charges are pending.

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