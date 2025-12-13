25th Jewish Community Celebration happening this Sunday in Tallahassee

Neighbors will celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah this Sunday in Cascades Park.

The Chabad of Tallahassee is hosting their 25th annual Jewish Community Celebration.

The event will include music, crafts, and other family activities.

Neighbors will also light a 6-foot menorah to mark the beginning of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Schneur Oirechman says, "It's a message of little light [that] dispels much darkness, not to be afraid of the darkness in our life, not to be afraid of the darkness in our world. Darkness is a sign of the coming of the redemption."

The Celebration is on December 14th. It starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m.