Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

24-year-old Madison woman killed, child injured after being 'T-boned' by ambulance

FHP says the driver pulled out in front of the ambulance
items.[0].image.alt
KSTU
Canadian acrobatic jet crashes in British Columbia
Posted at 12:32 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 12:32:56-04

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A 24-year old Madison woman was killed and a 4-year-old boy was injured after pulling out in front of an ambulance and being "T-boned" Thursday morning on Pickle Lane.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the ambulance was operating in emergency mode, meaning it had its lights and sirens on, when a passenger sedan pulled out in front of it from a private driveway.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, the 4-year-old boy was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with minor injuries. One other child was uninjured from the sedan.

The ambulance crew was uninjured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming