24-year-old Madison woman killed, child injured after being 'T-boned' by ambulance

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A 24-year old Madison woman was killed and a 4-year-old boy was injured after pulling out in front of an ambulance and being "T-boned" Thursday morning on Pickle Lane.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the ambulance was operating in emergency mode, meaning it had its lights and sirens on, when a passenger sedan pulled out in front of it from a private driveway.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, the 4-year-old boy was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with minor injuries. One other child was uninjured from the sedan.

The ambulance crew was uninjured.