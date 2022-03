GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A 23-year-old Quincy woman died Saturday night after going off the road and hitting a tree on Soloman Dairy Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night, the woman was driving east on Soloman Dair Road when she failed to make the curve and went off the road where her driver's side hit a tree, troopers said.

No other details were made available of the incident.