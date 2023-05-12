$22 million Northeast Park vote postponed to June

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Northeast Tallahassee will have to wait a bit longer for a new park.

The Northeast Park, slated to be south of Centerville Road and Roberts Elementary, was tabled today at the city and county blueprint meeting today.

Members of the Killearn Homes Association said they would continue to fight this project as long as a new street is a part of the plans, but that road may not connect to Killearn after their public comments.

Specifically, the Killearn Homes Association was concerned that adding a new road to connect Centerville and Welaunee Boulevard will create traffic congestion.

After hearing those concerns, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch amended the project to no longer connect to that road and was brought to tears.

"It's so hard sometimes man... it's hard," Welch said. "We all know it's hard. I got Killearn mad at me. I got people needing fields for their kids. It's a lot to deal with and all I care about is serving my constituents."

But, Kip West also lives in Killearn Estates and said he is in support of the addition of this park.

He has two kids that participated in sports and said they never have had a field of their own to play on.

"We had to drive," West said. "We had to go a ways and I know some of the parks northwest park and Chaires are feeling the number crunch from folks having to come in from a different district to play"

Others like Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor said the priorities of Blueprint need to be changed, as he said there are bigger issues in the city than a need for a park.

The park was set to feature over 5 sports fields, walking trails, a playground and more.

The city and county will meet again in June to discuss this project.