21st Annual Tails and Trails happening Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday morning the Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting the 21st annual Tails and Trails in Tom Brown Park.

There will be a 1 mile, a 5K, a 10K, and a half marathon for people of all skill levels to run or walk. The funds raised will provide enrichment for dogs and cats, special surgeries, and programs that the shelter does.

Kate MacFall, Vice President for the Animal Shelter Foundation, said their goal goes beyond raising money.

"The goal is to really get people on site to help them see how great the animal shelter is, meet the animals, meet the staff, get comfortable, and at least know this is the place to come when you're looking to add a new family member. The funds raised are extra, and amazing," said MacFall.

Race registration and remaining packet pickup happens Saturday morning at 7 a.m. You can visit the Animal Shelter Foundation website for more information about the race and how to help them year-round.