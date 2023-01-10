211 Big Bend looking for more volunteers to help make an impact on lives in the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 211 Big Bend is seeing a big need for volunteers right now. They're working to expand their mission and they're looking for 20 new volunteers to make it happen.

211 Big Bend is a local organization providing crisis counseling, emotional support, and social services to people in need across the community.

They also provide suicide prevention, partnering with the new national hotline number 988.

Dylan McMahon, the volunteer coordinator, says volunteers can make a huge impact on people's lives in the community.

"We average 2,000 calls every month and these are people looking for rental assistance, looking for utility assistance, or they're in the midst of an emotional crisis and they're just looking for someone to talk to. The impact that we have is direct," said McMahon.

To get more volunteers, 211 Big Bend is hosting 4 info and recruitment sessions this month.

The first session is on January 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the FSU Dunlap Success Center.

If you'd like more info or to become a volunteer, click here.

