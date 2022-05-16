21 seniors honored at Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend's Great Futures Gala

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Adding to her many achievements, Nina Fisher officially graduated from the Boys and Girls Club Program in Tallahassee.

"Whether it's a mentor or me being involved in programs and stuff like that, I've always had the support of the boys and girls clubs to achieve more than I'm able to do here in the Southside," said Fisher.

The program offers support through her early years into high school. She credits her success to the organization that supports youth throughout the Big Bend.

The Boys and Girls Club honored the program's 21 graduating seniors at the Great Future's Gala Sunday.

CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend Kacy Dennis said that large number is a huge accomplishment not only for the organization but the seniors as well.

"Recognition is so important, so it's awesome to have an opportunity for the kids to be recognized in front of their parents, their peers, our staff, and community partners," said Dennis.

The Boys and Girls Club offers mentorship and learning opportunities for kids ages 6 to 18.

It also partnered with other organizations to offer scholarships to 14 of its graduates.

Board Member Sammie Dixon says seeing the hard work pay off for kids in the program means the world to everyone who helps make the program work.

"This team with the boys and girls club staff is phenomenal. Having these kids see that there are kids that want to accomplish the same goals and dreams gives additional fortitude to moving forward," said Dixon.

A special night that Fisher will never forget.

"Sometimes in our household, in our community, we don't get that pat on the back, we did a good job, so being able to have someone to say you did good, congratulations, is important in our community," said Fisher.

Fisher was one of the 14 students awarded a scholarship.

She now has a full ride at the University of North Florida where she plans to study Business Intelligence. Her goal is to become a real estate agent.