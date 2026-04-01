2026 SUMMER CAMPS: Summer break is approaching; Here's a list of camps around the Big Bend & South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, FL — School will soon be over, and Summer Break will begin. WTXL ABC 27 has compiled a list of available summer camps around the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Availability is subject to change, and prices vary per camp.

*Camps will be added as details are released.

Big Bend 2026 Summer Camps:

AR Summer Camp Workshops: May 26th-August 7th, for ages 7-14. Campers will experience a variety of DIY projects as part of a summer-long series, including watercolors, crafty critters, K-popstar, and room refresh. Click here for details.

Camp Treppie: June 8th-18th, school grades 8-12. Campers will participate in a ten-day summer leadership program centered on entrepreneurship and small business development. Click here for details.

Buck Lake's Summer Camp: May 26th-August 11th, for rising students in Kindergarten-5th grade. Campers will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of indoor sports, outdoor sports, educational lessons, arts and crafts, and more. Click here for details. Limited spots available.

Creative Child Learning Center: May 26th-August 8th, for ages 4-11. There are several different camps available from Aquatics to STEAM to Master Chefs. Click here for details.

Camp Urbie at Urban Air: June 1st- August 7th, for ages 7 and older. Kids will be able to beat the summer heat and explore the best indoor playground around. They offer half and full-day options. Click here for details.

Tallahassee Ballet: June 15th-July 24th, for ages 4-9. Campers will be able to express themselves through dance, movement, creative play, and summer fun. Themes are based on popular concepts like K-pop heroes, princesses, Wicked, and The Nutcracker. Click here for details.

Mason's School of Music, Dance, & Arts: June 1st-August 7th, for students who've completed Kindergarten-entering 6th grade. Campers must be at least 5-years-old. Each week, students will learn songs and dances, paint backdrops, and memorize lines based on that week's theme. Click here for details.

Young Actors Theatre: May 25th-July 10th, for ages 3-18. Campers will have the chance to take singing, dancing, and acting classes with faculty each week, culminating in a showcase. Click here for details.

Southern Shakespeare Company: June 29th-July 3rd, for students in 3rd-9th grade. Campers will discover the excitement of theatre and performing with a big focus on fun. Click here for details.

East Hill Baptist Summer Day Camp: June 1st-August 7th, for students in 1st-9th grade. Campers will participate in recreational, educational, and entertaining activities. Click here for details.

Capital City Rowing: June 1st-July 31st, for students in middle and high school. Campers will learn how to row, including safety protocols, both on and off the water, be able to identify boats and equipment, and, most importantly, learn good rowing techniques, all while having fun on the water. Click here for details.

Alchemy Climbing: June 1st-July 31st, for ages 4-13. Campers will learn a range of skills from fundamental movement to projecting routes in the gym. Click here for details.

Southern Ball Academy: June 1st-July 31st, for ages 7-13, Campers will learn different development skills regarding baseball and softball. Click here for details.

Level Up Futbol: June 9th-July 25th, for ages 7-14. Campers will learn the different soccer skills, including tricky moves, and dive into World Cup showdowns. Click here for details.

Chiles High School: June 1st-July 23rd, for ages 7-14. The school is offering Pickleball, Basketball, Volleyball, and Soccer camps throughout the summer. Click here for details.

Jarrett Baseball Camps at FSU: June 23rd-August 3rd, for ages 6-18. There are several camps available based on age. Players will learn a variety of drills during sessions and be a part of daily competitions. Instructional Clinics will also be offered this Summer. Click here for details.

Maclay School: May 26th-August 3rd, for students heading into Pre-k-12th grade. Over 120 different camps and courses are offered, including courses in Art, Athletics, Academics, and more. Click here for details.

Camp Spark at Molab: May 26th-August 7th, for ages 5-8th grade. Campers will have the opportunity to explore science through creative play, experimentation, and inquiry-based learning experiences. Click here for details.

O2B Kids: June-August, for students in 1st-8th grade. Campers will experience field trips, Specialty Classes, Character Education Activities, Daily Neighborhood Time, and more. Click here for details.

Young Engineers Camp: June 8th-July 17th for ages kindergarten through middle school. Campers will learn the laws and concepts of the world of science, math, and engineering through a combination of learning and challenging construction experience. Click here for details.

International Gold Gymnastics: May 26th-August 11th, for ages 5-12. There are several themes, including the Color Wars, Game Show, Space Jam, and more. They offer both half and full-day options. Click here for details.

Rotary Youth Camp: July 5th-July 31st, for children and adults with disabilities ages 6-23+. This year's theme is ‘Wildlife Wonders: Discover Nature's Secrets’, which will include great outdoor activities, exploring, and crafts. Click here for details.

Sue McCollum Community Center: June 1st-July 31st, for ages 5-12. Campers will be able to enjoy several amenities, including a 20-acre park area with a ballfield, playground, tennis courts, and a multipurpose center with a gymnasium and classrooms. Click here for details.

Rethink Energy Florida: June 22nd-July 24th, for students in 3rd-6th grade. Campers will learn a broad understanding of environmental issues related to energy, with topics that include agriculture, urban planning, water quality, and the impact of waste. Click here for details.

Academe!: June 1st-July 24th, for students in Pre-k-8th grade. Campers will do arts & crafts, daily devotional, cooking, science experiments, and more. Click here for details.

Florida A&M University: June-August, for students in elementary-high school. FAMU is offering a wide range of camps from STEM and arts to sports and leadership. Camps provide hands-on learning, expert instruction, and fun. Click here for details.

FSU College of Music: June 7th-July 4th, for students heading to 1st-12th grade. Several camps will be offered, including Choral Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Piano Institute, Elementary Music, Middle School Band, High School Band, and more. Click here for details.

Camp Flastacowo: June 1st- July 31st, for ages 8-14. Campers will learn how to kayak, sail, swim, participate in field games, outdoor education and more. Click here for details.

Wakulla County School District Summer Enrichment Camp Program: June 8th-July 23rd, for students finishing kindergarten-4th grade, ages 6-10. Campers will enjoy hands-on activities, field trips, weekly-themed activities, and more. Click here for details.

4-H Camps in Wakulla County: June 8th-July 23rd, for ages 6-18. Campers will experience hands-on activities that encourage creativity and teamwork. Click here for details.

For details on other camps, including Lafayette Arts & Crafts, Tennis & Swim, and Summer Playgrounds, click here.

South Georgia 2026 Summer Camps:

4-H Camps in Grady County: June 22nd-July 3rd, for students in 4th-12th grade. They're offering three different camps: Cloverleaf, Junior, and Senior. Click here for details.

Decatur County: There are several camps from May-July for those ages 5-17, from sports to academics. Click here for details.

Oscar Jackson Outdoor Camp in Bainbridge: June 1st-19th, for ages 7-12. Campers will learn to cultivate useful outdoor skills and discover more about the nature surrounding the community. Click here for details.

Summer Service Camp in Thomas County: June 1st-5th, for students in 6th-9th grade. Campers will earn service hours, make a difference in the community, and have fun. Click here for details.

YMCA Thomasville: May 26th-August 7th, for ages 5-14. There are several camps available, including gymnastics, Archery, STEM, Sports, and more. Click here for details.

4-H Camps in Brooks County: June 1st-July 13th, for students in 4th-12th grade. They're offering different camps, including Wilderness Challenge Camp, Cloverleaf, Junior, and Senior. Click here for details.

O2B Kids in Valdosta: June-August, for students in 1st-8th grade. Campers will experience field trips, Specialty Classes, Character Education Activities, Daily Neighborhood Time, and more. Click here for details.

VLPRA Kids summer camp: June 22nd- July 24th, for 5-10-year-olds. Campers will participate in field trips, fun games, crafts, movies, and more at Wood Valley Community Center. Click here for details.

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