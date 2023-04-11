2023 Minority Health Fair to take place in Gadsden County

To kick off April being Minority Health Month, a minority health fair is set to take place in Gadsden County Saturday.

The 2023 Minority Health Fair would allow individuals to get their blood pressured, sugar levels, and sickle cell trait checked. A free workout is set to take place at noon.

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to win gift cards and prizes.

The fair will be held April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gadsden County Courthouse Square.

The event is hosted by the Florida Department of Health, the City of Quincy, Gadsden Community Health Council, Mother Care Network Inc., and Sickle Cell Foundation Inc.