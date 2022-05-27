2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins May 28

Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will last from May 28 to June 10.

“Preparing for hurricanes and other natural disasters can be costly, especially with ongoing inflation continuing to impact our nation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This year, the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday has been extended to a full two weeks to ensure Floridians are receiving the maximum amount of savings and have enough time to prepare for hurricane season.”

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the following items are qualified disaster preparedness supplies:

Pet leashes, collars, muzzles and pads costing $20 or less;

Flashlights, lanterns and pet beds costing $40 or less;

Batteries and weather radios costing $50 or less;

Smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers costing $70 or less;

Tarps and portable pet kennels costing $100 or less; and

Generators costing $1,000 or less.

2022DPposter8.5X14 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

Find more information on developing a disaster preparedness plan for homes and businesses here.