2021 Leon County Hurricane Preparedness Meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — June 1 marks the official start to hurricane season and Leon County wants to make sure you have a plan in place now.

Forecasts are calling for an above-average season and officials want you to think about your vulnerabilities; like is your home surrounded by trees and do you flood easily? They also want you to get your disaster kits ready before we are under a tropical threat.

With COVID-19 still at the top of mind, here are some things you can do according to the Leon County Emergency Management Director, Kevin Peters.

"One of the best steps people can take is getting a vaccine, having a plan knowing what you are going to do today before a hurricane strikes tomorrow; if that means leaving the community if you want to evacuate to go somewhere safer; if you don't have the means to evacuate knowing where shelters are at, but above all having a disaster supply kit is one of the most critical things people should do," Peters said.

To help you plan, the county put together a 2021 Disaster Survival Guide. The guide will be in all city and county buildings detailing what to put in your kits plus much more.